Toledo Rockets land in Montgomery for Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

Both the Toledo Rockets and Appalachian State Mountaineers landed in Montgomery, AL for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

The flights were briefly delayed due to weather.

Toledo arrived at Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery at around 5:30 p.m. Appalachian State will stay across the street at the Embassy Suites Hotel just after 5 p.m.

The Rockets are making their first appearance in the game.

The Mountaineers are making their second appearance in the game. They beat the Ohio Bobcats in the 2015 edition of the game.

"I feel like it's been good preparation," said Mountaineer sophomore defensive back John Thomas said upon arrival. Thomas played high school football in Montgomery with Montgomery Academy. “We have fun those first couple of practices just getting back in the groove; then we focus on our opponent. It's just like another regular game week. Preparation has been good so far."

Toledo head coach Jason Candle said the Rockets are having a normal week of practice as the team arrived in Montgomery.

“We had our Tuesday practice today before we came down and tomorrow goes right into a normal Wednesday,” Candle said. “We're in game week so we're full speed ahead. Guys are flying around, running around, doing well."

The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, which pits the MAC against the Sun Belt, was first played three years ago. In that game, Bowling Green defeated South Alabama.

WTOL's Jordan Strack will be in Montgomery all week for full coverage of the game.

Tickets are still available for the game. Reserved tickets are $30 while general admission is $20.

