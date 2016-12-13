TPS puts plan in place for potential closing in light of cold weather

Toledo Public Schools are in the midst of exam week before students begin their winter break.

With the potential of extremely cold temperatures in the forecast, TPS released a statement on its plan should school be canceled due to below-zero temperatures.

As of right now, the local meteorologists are talking about the possibility of extremely cold temperatures Thursday morning, which means below zero wind chill factors. In the event the district would be forced to close on Thursday for the safety of our students, the following plan will be implemented: High school students will attend a half-day of school on Friday to finish their first semester exams.

This would mean that Teacher Work Day for high school teachers would be Tuesday, Jan. 3. Students would not report for classes that day – their first day of school after winter break would be Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Elementary students will still have no school this coming Friday and teachers would still report on Friday for Teacher Workday.

Elementary students would report back to school, as scheduled, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. THIS PLAN HAS BEEN DEVELOPED AS A PRECAUTION. THIS IS NOT TO SAY THAT SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND THE DECISION ON WHETHER TO BE OPEN OR TO CLOSE MOST LIKELY WON'T BE MADE UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

TPS says it will communicate the decision as soon as it is made.

