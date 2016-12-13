Sylvania Township Police trying to ID man in home security video - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Township Police trying to ID man in home security video

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township Police need help identifying a man seen in a home-security video snooping around the residence.

At approximately 27 seconds, you can see the man’s face.

On Friday, Dec. 9, around 7:20 p.m., the man rang the front door bell and then was caught on camera prowling around the residence looking through windows.

Police believe the man saw the camera and left the area.

If anyone has any information or can identify the man, contact the Sylvania Township Detective Bureau at 419-882-1250.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly