OSHP: Speed was major factor in Friday’s fatal crash with Toledo teen

Troopers have determined excessive speed was a major factor in the fatal traffic crash Friday that took the life of a Toledo teenager.

The crash was on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound near mile 119 in Erie County.

Troopers determined the driver, Corie Fobbs, got on the turnpike at exit 161, which is the interchange with I-71. The toll ticket removed from the crashed vehicle showed a time stamp of 7:38 a.m. The first 911 call to Erie County Dispatch was 8:05 a.m., according to the press release. Officials say this means the car’s average speed was more than 90 mph from the toll to the location of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing as more data is retrieved from the vehicle.

Charges will later be determined with assistance from the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind all drivers to buckle up and slow down this holiday season. These are two simple ways to protect yourself and your loved ones.

