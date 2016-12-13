74-year-old man charged with having sex with two minors under the age of 13

A Wood County Grand Jury indicted a man for having sexual encounters with two minors below the age of 13.

Donald Cullison, 74, was charged with two felony counts Gross Sexual Imposition with a Sexually Violent Predator Specification.

Cullison is accused of having sex with two girls below the age of the 13 between 2013 and 2014. He was arrested Monday.

Cullison's next court date is set for Tuesday, December 20.

