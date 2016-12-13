Pretrial hearing of man accused of strangling wife to death in 2012 pushed back

A pretrial hearing for the man accused of strangling his wife to death in 2012 then fleeing to Canada was pushed back due to several pending motions.

Kyle Sheppard, 33, appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing, however the hearing got pushed to Jan. 19.

Sheppard is asking that statements he gave to Canadian police not be mentioned to the jury during trial. A hearing will be held, and witnesses called to help the judge determine if she will grant Sheppard’s request.

There are several other pending motions in this case including the defendant requesting portions of a 911 call be thrown out as well as any evidence collected inside the couple’s home be removed from the case. The judge could rule on all these motions at or after that hearing in January.

Sheppard's trial is scheduled for March 6.

Prosecutors say Sheppard strangled his wife, Katie, at their Toledo home in November of 2012 before fleeing to his home country of Canada. He eventually surrendered to Canadian authorities.

He was extradited to the U.S. in August and is being held in the Lucas County Jail. His bond was set at $3 million.

