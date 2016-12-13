Governor Kasich signs 20-week abortion ban, vetoes 'heartbeat' bill

Governor John Kasich signed a bill banning abortions 20-weeks after fertilization into law Tuesday.

Proponents of the new law assert a fetus can feel pain.

Kasich vetoed a second abortion bill that prohibited abortions as soon as a heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as six-weeks into a pregnancy.

“I agree with Ohio Right to Life and other leading, pro-life advocates that SB 127 is the best, most legally sound and sustainable approach to protecting the sanctity of human life,” Governor Kasich said in a statement.

The anti-abortion group Ohio Right to Life asked the Republican governor to sign the 20-week ban and not to sign the heartbeat bill provisions. It calls a "pain-capable" ban the only "viable way forward" to sparking the legal challenge that could end abortion nationally.

The 16,000-member Ohio State Medical Association asked Kasich to veto both bills. The physicians' group says it doesn't take positions on abortion but opposes criminalizing a procedure that's part of standard care.

