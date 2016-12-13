Tiger formerly housed at Tiger Ridge euthanized

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) says one of the tigers formerly housed in Tiger Ridge was euthanized Sunday at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

According to the ODA, five veterinarians from ODA and the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, and Colorado State University examined the tiger's medical condition. They group also talked to the animal's caretakers at the Wild Animal Sanctuary.

The veterinarians decided euthanasia was the most appropriate and humane course of action considering the tiger's health.

A biopsy of the tiger showed it had developed malignant melanoma.

ODA still has custody of the other tigers.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.