Grand Jury indicts man charged in death of two-year-old

The man charged in the shooting death of his two-year-old daughter was indicted Tuesday by a Lucas County Grand Jury.

Turhan Johnson was indicted on one count of felony child endangerment and one count of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor charge.

Turhan Johnson's daughter, Journi, was killed after Toledo Police say his gun was left out in a house full of kids.

Johnson waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in his first court appearance since posting bond last week.

Journi Johnson was laid to rest over the weekend.

