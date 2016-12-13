Lansing: Last water service line with lead to be removed

The public utility that serves Lansing is celebrating the replacement of its last lead water line.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light says it has removed more than 12,150 active lead service lines since 2004 at a cost of $44.5 million. The last replacement will occur Wednesday.

Flint's water crisis has put a spotlight on old water lines. Water from the Flint River wasn't treated to reduce corrosiveness. As a result, lead was released from old pipes.

Lansing has 55,000 residential and commercial customers. It says it still will continue to treat water to prevent lead from leaching from old plumbing.

Flint hopes to replace 1,000 water lines by the end of December, with thousands more on the list.

