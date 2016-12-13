Ohio firefighters promote safety via Elf on the Shelf photos

Ohio firefighters aiming to promote fire safety during the holidays are turning to the popular Elf on the Shelf for help to spread their message.

The Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters is sharing images on its Twitter and Facebook accounts that show the elf from the popular children's book visiting fire houses affiliated with the union.

One video shows the doll spinning on a drill as he purportedly helps a Springfield firefighter install a smoke detector.

In other photos, the elf poses with a plush "firehouse dog" in Coshocton and rides in an ambulance.

The union says the elf, which it named Ash, will be used throughout the month to help share reminders about being safe during activities such as displaying holiday lights, burning candles and using fireplaces.

In one post, Ash is posing by a Christmas tree to warn about Christmas tree fire safety like making sure to place the tree away from heat sources.

In another post, Ash is tied up with Christmas lights to remind people to use safe lights for their trees like using cords that are not frayed.

