Cuisinart food processor blades recalled due to laceration hazard

Cuisinart is voluntarily recalling about 8 million of its food processor blades. The company says the blades can crack, causing a laceration hazard.

Customers with the blades are asked to stop using them immediately.

Name of Product: Riveted blade contained in Cuisinart® food processors.

Hazard: The food processor's riveted blade can crack over time and small metal pieces of the blade can break off into the processed food. This may pose a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Replace

Model Numbers:

CFP-9 CFP-11 DFP-7 DFP-14 DFP-11 DLC-7 DLC-3011 EV-14 EV-10 EV-7 DLC-8 DLC-2011 DLC-3014 MP-14 DLC-2009 DLC-2014 EV-11 KFP-7 DLC-5 DLC-10 DLC-2007 DLC-XP

The model number is located on the bottom of the food processor. The blades have four rivets and are silver-colored stainless steel and have a beige plastic center hub. Only food processors with four rivets in the blades are included in this recall. Cuisinart is printed on the front and on the bottom of the food processors.

Consumer Contact: Cuisinart toll-free at 877-339-2534 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.cuisinart.com\recall: consumers can click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information on the voluntary recall.

Find more information on the recall here.

