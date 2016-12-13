Monroe house fire claims second life, GoFundMe account set up

A second person has died after a house fire in Monroe Township.

The Tuesday fire initially left one teen dead and sent three other family members to a hospital.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 14904 Tiara Avenue near E. Dunbar.

When fire crews arrived, flames were coming out the front and back doors of the house. The roof collapsed shortly after.

Fire officials say the body of 18-year-old Alex Johnson was recovered in the home.

911 Call: Monroe Township teen killed in house fire

Johnson was a junior in the special education MOCI classroom at Monroe High School.

Monroe Public Schools confirm 18 year old Alex Johnson was killed in house fire.

He was a student of the special education MOCI classroom pic.twitter.com/Q3DPJWu11p — Jon Monk (@JonWTOL) December 13, 2016

“Our Monroe Public Schools family is devastated by the loss of one of our students,” Dr. Barry Martin, district superintendent said. “It is always difficult to lose a student, but the loss is particularly tragic around the holidays. Our thoughts are with Alex’s family as well as our staff and students at Monroe High School.”

The teen's 70-year-old grandfather, Ruben Castorena was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo. He sustained serious burns while exiting the home and later died at the hospital.

Monica Castorena was treated at the hospital and released. Another woman was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials say the home is partially collapsed and will need to be demolished.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in support of the family. Donate here.

Monroe Public Schools said they will provide counseling to students mourning the loss of Alex Johnson.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.