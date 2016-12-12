Zepf Center offers 24-hour emergency youth shelter

Community support has helped give youth in need a temporary place to call home.

It’s a program that’s back after several years of absence. It's called Safety Net, and it's now the only youth emergency shelter in Northwest Ohio.

Monday was the shelter’s open house on Ashland in central Toledo.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and for the Zepf Center’s Safety Net, it took more than a dozen partners to take the 12-bedroom shelter from the infant stages to reality.

The shelter offers various screenings and assessment, plus gateway services, like food, clothing and transportation.

This type of shelter has been non-existent in the area since 2009.

"The judges, the juvenile courts, and mental health board, and people from all over have really come together, identifying that these are some serious issues in our community,” said Sarah Calgie Karr.

Karr is the manager of youth inpatient services. She says so far Safety Net has already provided shelter to over 90 youth, ages 12 to 17. Youth that are displaced, dealing with family conflict or have no place to call home.

Partners like Lucas County Children Services welcome the program.

"They take children that would be brought to Lucas County Children's Services if their doors weren't open, and they assist in getting children back with their families. Sometimes without our intervention. So it's wonderful,” said Director Robin Reese.

Reese says the agency is part of the shelter's advisory board and offers financial support.

The Zepf Center, LCCS and others involved hope Safety Net will offer support to a group of the community that really needs it.

"Providing a safe place for them to come to, and for them to feel comfortable instead of couch surfing and being all over in the community, and getting themselves in trouble I guess on the streets,” Karr said.

If you need help or know someone who does, head over to the Zepf Center on Ashland. Look for the blue awning and mural on the Woodruff side of the building.

For information on other programs, check out the website.

