A viral lost dog post brings together unlikely people

The Steads left their home in Texas to surprise their families in Perrysburg and Maumee for Christmas.

But what was an exciting trip home resulted in what they call one of the worst road trips of their lives.

Alex and Ally Stead were on the final leg of their trip home when they got into a rollover accident in rural Indiana after hitting black ice on

Saturday night.

While they had minor injuries, their dog, Silas, a border collie and lab mix, was frightened during the accident and ran away through a broken window in their truck.

"We were upside down and Si, I could see him,” explained Ally Stead, Silas’s owner. “He came to the ceiling as I was hanging there and I grabbed

him trying to hold him. Then, when we kept rolling I lost hold of him and that was the last time I saw him."

Immediately Alex and Ally called for their dog Silas or Si as they call him. It was late at night, very dark and in a rural area that the Stead's were unfamiliar with, so they took to Facebook for help giving their location and phone number.

"At that point my focus was on Silas,” said Ally. “I didn't care who had my information, I just wanted my baby back."

Ally's Facebook post gained traction fast. More than 1,000 people offered their condolences while nearly 20,000 shared her post online.

"We had people from New York saying, ‘sending prayers from New York,’ Florida, California, my husband saw one from the U.K.,” explained Ally Stead of the viral post.

Beyond shares on social media, several residents in the area of their accident in Indiana began searching on foot with the Steads, despite the cold. Because of those efforts and awareness, Ally got a Facebook message from a woman in the area saying she thought she saw Silas.

Several looked for him when a good Samaritan contacted the Steads with pictures of a dog hit by a car. The man later took the dog to a veterinarian who read the chip identifying the dog as Silas.

While the Stead's were heartbroken, they are thankful to have family in light of the difficult time.

"It was a miracle that we just walked away with bruises,” said Ally Stead. “That's what our families keep telling us is everything should have been a lot worse especially with a completely totaled truck. We just wish we could have had all of us come out."

Alex, Ally's husband, was unable to meet with WTOL because he was in Indiana bringing Silas' remains home.

The good Samaritan who found Silas offered to pay for his cremation to aid the Stead’s in their time of loss.

While they are dealing with the loss of their playful, cuddly and smart rescue dog, the Stead’s encourage others to hug their pets a little tighter from now on.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.