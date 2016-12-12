Vote to support a local children's hospital win $50k

Mercy Children's Hospital in Toledo needs your help to win $50,000.

The hospital is competing in America's Credit Union competition to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Mercy Hospital is currently in second place by nearly 2,000 votes.

The children's hospital says they would use the prize money to buy the equipment they need to better support children in the area.

"The work that we do here benefits not just us as an institution, but it benefits the children in our community who need our services,” explained Donna Ruedisueli, director of women and children services at Mercy Children’s Hospital. “We want to really ask people to be involved, to vote. It is very easy."

The top five Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will receive funds totaling $100,000.

You can vote once a day per email address until Dec. 20.

To vote you can go to the vote for miracles page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.