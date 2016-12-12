Children enjoy snow day activities after first winter storm

The weekend's snow may have presented some problems for some, but not everyone was staying away from it.

After the heavy snow fall Sunday, a slight rise in temperature Monday morning made for perfect conditions for those trying to clear the roads. It also made perfect conditions for those enjoying snow day activities.

It was a whole lot of sledding and snowballs at Pearson Park Monday, as one would expect from the first official snow day of the season.

Most major school districts had cancellations due to the overnight snow emergencies.

The kids weren’t that broken up about it.

Not a lot of snow in the upcoming forecast, but kids better bundle up at the bus stop as the rest of the week just gets colder.

