Remembering Chet's after fire destroys building

The city lost a piece of history Sunday in north Toledo.

People in the neighborhood and all over the city were shocked to lose a building that represented so many memories to a large fire.

After more than 70 years in business, Chet’s closed its doors in 2011. WTOL was there talking to loyal customers about it, along with the long-time owner Rich Lawrence.

“There’s one thing in here. Not one person can ever say they weren’t treated right here in this restaurant. We’ve went overboard,” said Lawrence.

“I’m sad. I’m gonna miss the customers cause they’re not just customers, they’re friends,” said Lawrence’s wife Berlynn.

Lawrence passed away in 2015, but the memories remain of his old diner and the owner’s big heart.

“He had a good heart for everybody, helped everybody out as much as he could, and I’ve got a lot of good memories from here, that I’m going to share or stay with me until I pass away,” said former customer Joe Briones.

Even President Obama mentioned Chet’s just before it closed its doors, in a speech to Chrysler workers.

“…Toledo. After all without you, who’d eat at Chet’s,” Obama said in the speech.

Even though the business closed years ago, the sign still hung over the door, reminding the neighborhood of a place where friends gathered together, day or night, to share a coffee, some food and a story.

“Well, they’re gonna miss it that’s for sure. We’re gonna have a lot of memories about the place,” Briones said.

Toledo fire says there are no obvious signs of how the fire started, and it’s still under investigation.

So much damage was done to the building, they had no choice but to tear it down.

