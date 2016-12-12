Logan Green's body was found at apartment complex, says witness

Police have only said University of Toledo student Logan Green was found in the 3400 block of W. Alexis Rd., but an employee of Good Guys says the crime scene unfolded before her eyes.

"Unbelievable that something that terrible can happen, you know, just right across the street from where you are every day," said Missy Fredrick, the manager at Good Guys.

Fredrick says she and employees watched as police arrived and crime tape went up at the apartment complex across the street from her business. She says she didn't know anything about Logan at the time, but did notice that police followed a car towed from

the property.

"I mean as soon as I saw the story online and saw the make and model of this vehicle, my stomach just dropped cause I knew that was the exact car that I saw being towed out of there," said Fredrick.

According to Green's family, he left his home Dec. 5 to head to his job at UPS. His body was discovered four days later inside his car, four and half miles from his home.

In a post on Facebook, Green's mother says she feels like a piece of her was taken, but that she has found comfort in the outpouring of community concern and prayers.

A GoFundMe account was set up with a goal of $5,000, and it has raised more than $7,000.

