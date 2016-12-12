Money Talks News: Fast food looking good

Ever get the feeling that food looks better in ads than it does in real life?

What are they doing to make that burger or those fries look so yummy?

That’s what money expert Stacy Johnson was wondering too, so he found the people who make it happen and asked them how they did it.

“If you’re getting your photo taken, you want to look your best. You put on your best clothes, do you hair, maybe a little makeup, and you just want to present yourself in the best way possible, and that’s what I do with client’s food,” said Ellie Stern.

Stern is a food stylist. Someone whose job it is to get food ready for its close-up in an ad.

So what exactly does she do to make food look better?

That’s what we’re here to find out. Johnson asked Stern to make a burger look gorgeous, and then he got professional food photographer Matthew Pace to work some camera magic.

They started with a simple burger from a grocery store.

“I undercook my patties, put my lettuce on, then I can pin things in place. I’ve already gone ahead ad picked out pretty pickles that I like. I wanna get the tomato looking fresh, and there you go, my version,” Stern said.

Then, it was Michael’s turn.

“Maybe a little bit of a hard light to really give it some texture and shape that burger,” Pace said. “I might pull it back a little further so we see underneath. We filled in the fill light, the dead end.”

The final product, compared to what they started with, looks very different.

Bottom line? This stuff is done with everything, not just food. Cars, clothes, weight-loss ads, you name it.

So what we learn from this is that sometimes what we see isn’t what we get. Sometimes not even close.

