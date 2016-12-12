City credits new technology for fast snow removal

The city of Toledo crews worked tirelessly to get the main roads cleared following the first snow storm of the year. They say that new technology and coordinated efforts let them move quickly to remove the snow.

People often wonder when their street will be cleared, and the city said they work in phases. As of Monday, they were in a phase four, or working to clear the residential streets.

"These are the routes that loop in and out of neighborhoods," said Dave Welch, City of Toledo Commissioner of Streets, Bridges and Harbor. "So every citizen should be within two to three blocks of a salted, plowed route."

Sunday, city of Toledo crews worked in 12-hour shifts to get main roads in the city, like the Anthony Wayne Trail, Monroe Street, Airport highway and other heavily traveled roads treated and cleared.

City officials said the new brine facility and underbelly plows have made their jobs more efficient.

"It did help us get the snow off quicker," Welch said. "We don't have to go get it, it's right here now. It's been a real blessing for us."

With the extreme cold coming later in the week, the city said it's important to get the snow off of the roads.

"That's why we're going to go right to the residential routes now, to try and get as much snow off of the ground as we can because that becomes hard-packed by the time that cold weather hits us," Welch said.

The city reminds residents that during these big snow storms to be sure to park on one side of the street or in the driveway. This will make it easier for the plows to get through.

