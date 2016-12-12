Snow Angels help clear sidewalks for community

In an effort to keep Toledo walkable, volunteers are teaming up with the city to create the Snow Angels Project, where volunteers come and clear sidewalks in the surrounding neighborhoods.

"How many opportunities do you have in life to get out there and help someone else - like you have a lot, but it's nice to actually do them," said Abbey McClenathan, University of Toledo student and Snow Angel.

University of Toledo students took a study break from exam prep to clear sidewalks in Old Orchard.

Organizers said this is their first year and are looking for volunteers from different neighborhoods.

"If you're interested in volunteering, we can connect you to your neighborhood," said Jenny Hansen, Safe Routes to School Coordinator. "We can help you identify those routes in your neighborhood that we have identified are most used by pedestrians."

This isn't a service where you call to request someone to shovel your sidewalk.

It's a reminder too that by law you could get fined if it's not cleared within 24 hours.

Volunteers said it really doesn't take long to clear the sidewalks.

"It took about a half hour out of our day," said Kane Simms, University of Toledo student and Snow Angel.

If you'd like to volunteer you can contact Live Well Toledo.

"Not only keep your own walkway clear, but consider being a Snow Angel for someone else that lives nearby or in your neighborhood," Hansen said.

If you live in the city of Toledo, you may have seen a door hanger on your front door. This is to get people aware of the project and also to remind them to clear their sidewalks.

