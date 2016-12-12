Findlay police chief retiring, accepted position at Ohio Northern

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik announced the retirement of Police Chief Gregory Horne.

Horne has accepted a position as the Director of Public Safety at Ohio Northern University.

“Chief Horne has served with distinction for 31 years with the City of Findlay Police Department,” said Mayor Mihalik in a press release. “He has been a valued member of our team whose trust and confidence has helped me to be a better mayor. On behalf of the citizens of this community, I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

During Horne's time, the city’s proudest accomplishment from the department is the Certification by The Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). According to the press release, this certificate affirms the department’s pursuit of excellence, as well as taking responsibility of its accountability to the public.

“I have enjoyed my 31 years of service to the city and have had the honor to work with many exceptional people,” Chief Horne said in the press release. “I feel that I have prepared my staff for this day and am confident they will handle the challenges the future will bring.

Horne's retirement will be effective Jan. 7, and the City of Findlay will act quickly to fill the vacant position. The process will take four to six months.

Captain Sean Young will take the position as interim chief.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.