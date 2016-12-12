Tiffin University quarterback headed to Reese's Senior Bowl

Tiffin University quarterback Antonio Pipkin accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, becoming the first player in school history to play in the all-star game.

Pipkin is coming off a recording breaking senior year for the Dragons.

This year, he threw for 10,940 yards and 88 touchdowns during his career at Tiffin. He also gained more than 2,200 yards and put up 25 touchdowns on the ground. He is the third player in NCAA Division II history to throw for 10,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yards over the course of his career.

Pipkin holds records at Tiffin for career passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns, plays, number of 300-yard passing games, and total offense.

He is ranked 13th all-time in NCAA Division II in career total offense. Pipkin is only the third player in NCAA Division II history to be invited to the Senior Bowl.

