Don't Waste Your Money: Social Security card caution

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A photo of the stump left in Maria Vasquez's yard. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Elderly Toledo woman scammed by tree removal co.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Barbara Bolden is worried.

She just gave her personal information to a website she thought was the social security administration.

"I gave them my phone number, address, my zip code, my social security number, and everything," she said.

It all started when she lost her social security card.

"I can't find it, so I decided to send off for another one," she said.

So she Googled Social Security Card replacement, and came to GovSimplified.com that promised an easy replacement.

Websites like this know that a lot of people don't want the hassle of driving downtown to the social security office, or perhaps standing in line at their local post office. So they make it easy but at a cost.

When the site suddenly asked for a credit card number, Bolden realized it wasn't a government agency.

"He told me how much it is going to cost. And I said I'm not paying for a Social Security card!"

GovSimplified is not a scam. It is a legitimate South Florida based company that helps consumers with government services.

It recently settled a 2015 class action suit accusing it of deceptive practices, and promised to post more disclaimers that it is not an official government website.

But Barbara Bolden just wants to warn others to double check websites before they give their credit card. That way you don't waste your money.

