Don't Waste Your Money: Social Security card caution - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Social Security card caution

By John Matarese, Reporter
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
(Don't Waste Your Money) -

Barbara Bolden is worried.

She just gave her personal information to a website she thought was the social security administration.

"I gave them my phone number, address, my zip code, my social security number, and everything," she said.

It all started when she lost her social security card.

"I can't find it, so I decided to send off for another one," she said.

So she Googled Social Security Card replacement, and came to GovSimplified.com that promised an easy replacement.

Websites like this know that a lot of people don't want the hassle of driving downtown to the social security office, or perhaps standing in line at their local post office. So they make it easy but at a cost.

When the site suddenly asked for a credit card number, Bolden realized it wasn't a government agency.

"He told me how much it is going to cost.  And I said I'm not paying for a Social Security card!"

GovSimplified is not a scam. It is a legitimate South Florida based company that helps consumers with government services.

It recently settled a 2015 class action suit accusing it of deceptive practices, and promised to post more disclaimers that it is not an official government website.

But Barbara Bolden just wants to warn others to double check websites before they give their credit card. That way you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter

Powered by Frankly