TPS announces new final exam schedule

Toledo Public Schools canceled classes Monday due to Sunday's heavy snowfall. However, the cancellations interfered with the first day of final exams for students.

TPS released a revised exam schedule Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, high school students will attend a full day of school and three exams. Period 1 exams are at 8:00 a.m. and Period 2 exams are at 9:35 a.m. Beginning at 11:20 a.m., students will rotate between lunch and Period 4 exams. Students who did not take the bus will be released at 1:55 p.m., while students who did take the bus will be excused at their normal time.

On Wednesday and Thursday, schools will go back to their normal exam schedule. Periods 3 and 5 will be on Wednesday while Periods 6 and 7 will be on Thursday.

There are no changed to the elementary school schedule.

