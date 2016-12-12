Police search for person who mugged woman in Polish Village - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for person who mugged woman in Polish Village

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are trying to find the person responsible for mugging an elderly woman in the Polish Village.

The woman was walking to church Sunday afternoon when she said a man came up to her at Weber and Lagrange.

She said the man pulled her purse off her should and ran off with it. The purse contained her hearing aids, ID, credit cards and cash.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111

