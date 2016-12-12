Mansfield police searching for Shelby missing woman

Mansfield police are searching for a woman who has been missing since December 6.

Jennifer Goff, 26, of Shelby was last scene at the Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield. She was driving a red Chevy Equinox with Ohio plate number GBX9579.

Goff has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5'4 and 170 lbs. She has three tattoos including a flower on her left shoulder, a flower on her right foot, and a horseshoe on her left hip.

Anyone with information on Jennifer's whereabouts are urged to call the Mansfield Police at (419)-522-1234 or the Bring Our Missing Home tip line at (810)-294-4858.

