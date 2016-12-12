Toledo leaders address gun violence, children

In the past six weeks in Toledo, two young children have been killed by guns left unattended in Toledo homes.

A 3-year-old was shot and killed by another child who found a gun lying around in late October, and earlier this month, 2-year-old Journi Jones was shot and killed by a gun in east Toledo.

That’s why Monday, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Toledo Police Chief George Kral addressed the problem.

“Our kids are our future, and we have a responsibility as adults, not just as police, to keep these kids safe,” Kral said.

“It’s important that we have a community-wide response to the fact that two small children are accidentally dead,” added Hicks-Hudson.

Officials were also showing off two types of gun locks that are available to help people protect their loved ones.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.