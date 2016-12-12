Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer to enter NFL draft as junior - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Notre Dame QB, Toledo native DeShone Kizer to enter NFL draft as junior

By The Associated Press
and WTOL Staff
DeShone Kizer (Source: WTOL) DeShone Kizer (Source: WTOL)
(AP/WTOL) -

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is giving up his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Kizer put together a solid junior season for a disappointing Fighting Irish team that went 4-8 in 2016. He threw for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushed for 472 yards and eight touchdowns. He ranks among the most prolific players in Notre Dame history despite playing extensively in only 24 games over the past two seasons.

Kizer played his high school football with the Fighting Irish of Central Catholic in Toledo.

He completed 59 percent of his passes for 5,684 yards and 56 touchdowns during his high school career. Kizer also rushed for 1,211 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2012, Kizer led the Irish to a Division II state championship.

Kizer also played basketball and baseball for the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kizer could end up being the first quarterback selected in the draft in April.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

