Local group hopes to raise money to save stray pup

A local pet organization is trying to save a stray dog that needs emergency surgery.

The stray was turned into Lucas County Canine Care and Control. The dog had no use of his hind legs. He also had no control over his bowls and needed to have his bladder expressed.

He sat at the pound for a week before Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet, a local pet organization, decided to care for the dog they later named Nick.

A visit with a veterinarian determined Nick was suffering from a slipped disk.

The group took Nick to specialist that said he needed surgery. With the surgery, the specialist said Nick does have a chance at a full-recovery.

The group is now asking the public to help raise $4,000 to cover the cost of the surgery and veterinary care.

They have set up a Go-Fund-Me page to raise the necessary money. They say if funds exceed $4,000, the remaining money will be used to fund future surgeries for animals in need.

