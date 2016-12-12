Road crews able to quickly clear roads after heavy snowfall

While kids were out at their favorite sledding hill celebrating the season's first snow fall, road crews were busy all night clearing the roads for Monday traffic.

Sunday's 10.2 inches in Toledo set a record for snowfall on December 11. The temperature rise, however, led to near perfect road clearing conditions for road crews.

"What really helped us out in the case of this storm system was the fact that we have warmer temperatures," said Theresa Pollick of ODOT. "We're not battling sub-zero temperatures as of yet, so our crews are able to get out there, treat the roadways, plow the roadways even though we saw heavy accumulation."

Another important factor in clearing the roads was the new equipment available to road crews, including the ability to make their own brine.

"We used to get it from ODOT, so we would have to go out and get it," said David Welch, Commissioner of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor in Toledo. "So we make our own right now, and it keeps our trucks on the road that much longer."

The new under plows are also an important addition to their arsenal.

"These are great when you first start off because if you're like working on leaves, you can start off plowing right away without having to go back and put the big plows on," Welch said.

Simply put, it was a nice snowfall for northwest Ohio, making it a perfect snow day for the kids out of school.

