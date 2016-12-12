New trial set for woman accused of pimping 14-year-old

Judge Michael Goulding set a new trial date for a woman accused of pimping a 14-year-old girl in common pleas court Monday.

Christina Hite, 34, is accused of allowing the teen to have sex for money in her apartment at Greenbelt Place. She is also accused of taking part of those payments.

Judge Goulding set her trial for Monday, January 23.

Hite is facing felony prostitution charges and could face additional federal charged because a minor is involved.

Hite remains in the Lucas County Jail.

