Look for flashing green lights on snowplow trucks

Green means slow.

That's the message from the Michigan Department of Transportation, which is telling drivers to look out for road maintenance trucks with amber or green blinking lights.

The goal is to reduce crashes between cars and trucks in a heavy snowstorm like the one that hit Michigan on Sunday. M-DOT and several county road commissions are using green lights instead of white ones.

The cost typically is less than $100 per truck to change the lens on the back of a light. The Kent County Road Commission has been using flashing green lights on trucks for two years. It says there have been no rear-end crashes.

