New trial date set for men accused of holding 13-year-old captive

Judge Linda Jennings set a new trial date for Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the two men accused of raping and holding a 13-year-old girl captive in their basement.

The trial was originally supposed to begin Monday. However, the Ciboros, who are acting as their own attorneys, filed a motion last week to allow them to receive and examine evidence from the case.

After the judge decided to allow Timothy to represent himself just weeks ago, the pair made it clear there was no way they would be ready to go to trial.

Timothy and Esten continue to complain about the lack of time they have to prepare for the trial. Jennings was noticeably frustrated after the two men at one point said that they we’re prepared.

The duo has also requested more time in the jail’s law library and more time together in jail to prepare.

After the previous time in court, Judge Jennings called the Sheriff, requesting that the pair have time together.

But Monday, once again, the Ciboro’s asked for even more time.

“I’m going to tell you the same thing I told you before. I called the sheriff already, and I am not going to tell him how to run the jail,” Jennings said in court. “Whatever you have been given is what you get, and you are going to have to deal with it.”

Judge Jennings scheduled the trial to begin on Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. She also scheduled another pretrial on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

