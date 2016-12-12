Holiday event brings cheer to military families

For most, the holiday season is a cheerful time. But for military families who have lost someone to war, it can be just the opposite.

Snowball Express, an annual event in north Texas, aims to fix that.

The reception is as big as Texas when the families step off the plane in Dallas.

All of them are the children, widows, and parents of men and women who died fighting in our military.

Buck Kern puts on the Snowball Express for American Airlines every year and says this four day party has become more like a family gathering.

"Never forget that there are these thousands of families around the United States whose heroes made the ultimate sacrifice so

that the rest of us can live our lives and live in freedom in the greatest country in the world," said Kern.

Some of the families have been coming for as many as ten years.

