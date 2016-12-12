Man dies from injuries in Wood County crash

A two-vehicle crash Saturday in Wood County took the life of a man and sent another to the hospital.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, Aaron C. Bogle, 42, of Mogadore was traveling south on Pemberville Road. He failed to stop at a stop sign on US 6 and collided with an east bound semi-truck driven by DeAndre Adams of Buffalo, NY.

Bogle was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he died from his injuries Monday morning.

Adams was transported to the Wood County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

