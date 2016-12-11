ODOT optimistic roads, highways will be clear by morning; Toledo working all night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says our first winter blast should be a warning to all drivers.

“We’re just asking people to slow down, take their time, definitely don’t drive distracted, leave plenty of time to get where you’re going, leave plenty of space between the vehicle you’re traveling in,” said Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald.

The sixty snow plows of the Ohio Department of Transportation will remain out and about cleaning roadways until they get the job done.

It’s a wet, heavy snow coming down.

Conditions are sloppy, slushy and in some areas slippery.

“Tonight we’re working on the main lines and secondary roads trying to get everything clear for the morning rush hour. That will be our main effort for the morning. By then I think everything will be good,” said Dale Calcamuggio of ODOT.

And he does not expect major blowing and drifting snow on rural roadways.

That’s because the snow is wet, not powdery.

“The winds have subsided. We do not have drifting out there. By morning it should subside and get everything cleaned up,” said Calcamuggio.

In Toledo, Dave Welch, the commissioner of Toledo Streets, Bridges & Harbor says city crews will be focusing on main roads only on Sunday night and into the morning.

Sister divisions, like private companies and the Parks and Forestry Dept., will work in neighborhoods.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.









