Superintendents take student safety seriously during snow storms

With snow continuing to fall throughout the area on Sunday night some students were hopeful they would have a school cancellation, others were already looking forward to sleeping in.

But did you ever wonder how superintendents make the call to cancel classes or not?

Making the call is a decision superintendents take very seriously.

They say a lot of factors play into whether they cancel or delay.

A few superintendents said they were out on the roads in their district checking conditions on Sunday.

Perrysburg Superintendent Thomas Hosler discusses what he see with his transportation supervisor on the city, township and county roads.

But the superintendents must not only think about their buses, but also consider student drivers, parents and those who walk to school.

He said this storm has been different because of the steady snow and having an entire day to prepare for Monday’s decision.

“It is one of the most serious things we do because it involves so many elements of safety.

And it’s the one thing that really keeps us up at night and really makes us worry," said Hosler.

Being responsible for the safety and education of so many students is a job that needs to be taken seriously.

