Families brave winter weather to enjoy Disney show

Fans of Disney on Ice didn’t let the snow stop them from enjoying the show.

Families packed the Huntington Center on Sunday evening for the last show of its Toledo run.

While what was happening on the ice inside was exciting and fun, parents say getting downtown was anything but.

Kids were bundled up heading into the show as snow collected on the streets and sidewalks.

One family made the trip from Oak Harbor to see the show and said I-75 was a tense drive as they stayed at about 30 mph.

Krystel Hill says conditions weren't much better in downtown.

"Downtown was pretty scary, I saw a car trying to go up a hill and sliding backwards and the other cars were trying to reverse out of the way, so I just wanted to park and get to the show,” said Krystel.

Families most certainly enjoyed the ice show inside more than the one outside.

