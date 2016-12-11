So which is it, "canceled" or "cancelled"?

Did you ever wonder why sometimes events are "canceled" and other times they are "cancelled"?

Here’s the answer you’ve been waiting for.

We’ve received a few calls and emails from you, our viewers, asking that question while claiming that we’re making a mistake.

Actually, both spellings, with one L or two, are correct.

However, WTOL 11 follows the Associated Press Stylebook, which is seen by many in the news business as the final arbiter of such things.

Per AP style, "canceled" (one L) is the preferred spelling in the United States while "cancelled" (two L's) is the British form of the word.

Since we are stateside, we use “canceled" and have for a very long time.

Don't be confused by the two LLs in "cancellation" however. (Also AP style.)

And now, you know!

