Morning fire restarts in downtown Fremont

Fire crews were called back to the scene of a fire that started on Sunday morning in downtown Fremont.

Crews were able to put out the fire on Front St. early in the day, but the fire restarted in the afternoon and turned into a large fire.

It happened on the front street in downtown Fremont.

The two businesses included a tax company and a law firm.

No injuries are being reported.

Additional mutual aid crews were called in to assist.

