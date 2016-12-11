Adrian woman dies after losing control of car in snow

A woman is dead after a crash on Ridge Hwy. in Lenawee County on Sunday.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Annette Ringkvist, 55, of Adrian, was heading south on Ridge Hwy. when she lost control of her car on the snow covered highway and struck a car being driven by Peter Eiter, 58, of Onsted, who was heading north.

Ringkvist died at the scene.

Eiter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

