Snow Emergency: Check the level in your county

Partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The third day of testimony in the murder of trial of Ray Abou Arab was another difficult one for all who were in the courtroom Wednesday morning.More >>
Hundreds of property owners in Lucas County received a letter in the mail stating their school district will be making them pay higher property taxes.More >>
Homemade slime is the craze sweeping across the country. Even Toledo stores can't keep the key ingredient on the shelf.More >>
All westbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike near exit 25 will be closed for several hours due to a deadly three-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.More >>
