Man accused of murdering woman in Fremont arraigned

The man accused of murdering a Fremont woman Sunday was arraigned in court Monday morning.

Officers were called to 728 Willow Street at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, Gabriella Rojas, 26, had already died from her injuries.

Police arrested Mauricio Edmundo Valois-Perez, 30, for her murder.

He’s made his first court appearance Monday, where he was charged with a single court of murder. The judge set a preliminary hearing for December 21. The case will then go to a Sandusky County Grand Jury.

Valois-Perez is currently held in the Sandusky County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.