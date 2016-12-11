Man, 51, killed after being hit by car

An Ottawa Hills man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night.

According to police, Sierra Watson, 18, of Holland was driving west on W. Bancroft when her car hit a man in the street.

Tarek Tubeileh, 51, was taken to Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was charged in the crash. Police continue to investigate what happened.

