Two men unharmed after train crashes into car

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involved a train and a car in Fulton County.

Casey Lovell, 21, was driving on County Road 20 around 11 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his car. His car ended up on the northern railroad tracks, forcing him and his passenger to abandon the vehicle.

Lovell and his passenger, Brandon Boehm, 21, made it out safely before the car was hit by a train.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

