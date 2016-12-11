Firefighters battle Wood County barn fire

Wood County firefighters are battling a barn fire Sunday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at 10666 Middleton Pike in Middleton Township.

The sheriff's department says they aren't aware of any injuries, but an animal may have been inside the barn.

Smoke was still coming from the barn as of 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

