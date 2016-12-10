North Toledo diner destroyed by fire

A north Toledo restaurant was destroyed by fire on Saturday evening.

Chet’s Ultimate Diner on E. Manhattan near Stickney went up in flames just before 8 p.m.

The Toledo Fire Department says there were no injuries in the fire.

A cause has yet to be determined.

Neighbors say the restaurant went out of business earlier this week.

Chet’s Ultimate Diner was robbed in late October.

