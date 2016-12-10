'Foodie Cards' let you save money at restaurants, help fund progeria research

A fundraiser this weekend at Franklin Park Mall is helping to raise money to fund progeria research.

It's called 'Cards for Carly'.

6-year-old Carly Kudzia is a local girl who has the rare advanced-aging disease progeria.

The folks behind 'Foodie Cards' will be donating half of all sales of the cards this weekend to Carly's progeria foundation, Carly Cares.

There are 54 cards in a deck, each offering ten dollars off your meal at area restaurants.

A deck costs thirty dollars.

Carly’s is one of only 18 known cases of progeria in the US, and the second in the Toledo area. There are currently 103 children in the world known to be living with progeria.

"It's a very rare disease and we're just trying to prevent any more kids from having to go through that," said Gary Ross, who was helping to sell the Foodie Cards.

The cards will be available through Sunday at the mall.

